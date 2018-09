Have your say

It was one of the highlights of a glorious era for Leeds United.

In 1972, Don Revie's team lifted the FA Cup after beating Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley thanks to Allan Clarke's strike.

The archive footage shows the squad's homecoming at Elland Road, when they displayed the trophy to thousands of waiting fans.

The film was posted on Twitter by Leeds United fan Steve Lawrence.