Vintage vehicles on show in Otley

The Otley Vintage Transport Extravaganza returns this weekend, with more than 600 vehicles on display for visitors to admire.

The event, now in its 23rd year, takes place on Sunday, September 9 between 10am and 4pm at Knotford Nook on Pool Road. As well as plenty to entertain petrolheads there will also be children’s amusements, birds of prey, a car boot sale, children’s fire engine and brass bands will be performing.

Entry on the day is £4 adults, £3.50 children.

Organisers are still looking for helpers on the day.

Those available are asked to email nigelfrancis@btinternet.com.