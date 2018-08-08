Village withstands heat for judging

Green-fingered enthusiasts in Scholes have not wilted in the heat as the village was judged by Britain in Bloom this week.

Scholes in Bloom admit it has been a challenge to keep plants, flowers and displays looking their best in recent top temperatures but impressed judges when they took them on a tour of the village.

On Monday, judges inspected the floral displays, including 110 hanging baskets, but also took time to inspect the bughouse, wildflower gardens and the annual scarecrow competition before finishing with lunch in the Manor House.

They were particularly taken by a flower bed next to the village school which is planted according to a competition. The pupils are asked to design a flower bed, a winner is picked and flowers planted to exactly match the drawing.

Jean Bell from Scholes in Bloom told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “They went around the village to all the beds and different parts that we needed to show them. We showed them what we have done and how we have improved things.

“I understand they were extremely impressed and also with the community. There were lots of people about and even the children turned out despite the school holidays.”

Mrs Bell added: “It has been more than a challenge with the weather this year but people have been turning out with bottles and cans of water. They have done an admirable job and we only lost one or two hanging baskets.

“There was a point where people were getting a bit dismayed. Things were going brown and the plants were not thriving but the downpours helped and all in all the village was looking very nice.”

The winners will be announced in October.