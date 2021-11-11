Viktoria Mirga: Concern for missing teenager last seen at Wakefield Bus Station

Viktoria Mirga.

The 14-year-old from Wakefield was last seen at the city's bus station at 10pm on Tuesday night (November 9).

She is described as a white female, of slim build, approximately 5ft 2in tall with dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing white trainers, a blue coat with a fur hood and carrying a bag. She was also wearing her hair down.

It is thought Viktoria may have travelled to Bradford.

Anyone with information about Viktoria or her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1938 of 9/1.

