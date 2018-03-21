VIDEO: Watch primary school youngsters belt out school anthem

Have your say

A South Milford primary school has proved they are on song.

Every pupil at South Milford Community Primary School played a part in the song, Shining Together, which was shown to parents at a special premiere event.

Thanks to the support of the village’s parish council, staff and pupils were able to work with Class Dynamix, who deliver performances of songs in schools and communities across the UK.

Melanie Lawrence, headteacher at the school, said everybody was delighted with the end result.

She said: “When I asked Class Dynamix to work with us to produce a school song, I never imagined that the result would be so amazing.

“The children worked hard to ensure the lyrics reflected what we are all about at South Milford Primary School.

“Both the vocals and video are fantastic and it really enables our whole primary school to shine.”

Year six pupil Amy Wolstenholme was happy at the end product.

She said: “The filming of the video was a whole new experience.

“It was weird being in front of the camera getting filmed, but when I saw the video it looked really good.”

Dan Murphy, the chair of governors at South Milford Community Primary, said: “Shining Together is more than just a school motto for us.

“I think this song demonstrates that.

“Our children are so talented and when they work together the results are fantastic.”

