Video: Watch firefighters at scene of building site blaze near Leeds city centre

Firefighters are at the scene of a building site blaze in Leeds that has sent black smoke billowing across the city centre.

One crew is now extinguishing the fire near Ellerby Lane, Cross Green, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire near Ellerby Lane, Leeds. Picture: John Crowther.

The blaze involves plastic piping on the construction site, which has created clouds of thick, dark smoke.

In a tweet at about 2.40pm today (Friday), the fire service said: "One fire engine is on scene.

"We are receiving a lot of calls into our Control Room about it."

In a video, captured by John Crowther, the black smoke can be seen billowing upwards from the scene.