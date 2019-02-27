VIDEO: Three reasons to replace your plastic conservatory roof, explains EYG

Does your home have a conservatory that looks a bit old and unloved? Is it a room you shut off and only use for half the year? Or does your conservatory space no longer suit your family’s needs?

They say it's costing you money, limiting your lifestyle and it's bad for the environment.

But there is a solution in the form of a Hybrid or tiled conservatory roof.

Modern tiled conservatory roofs have a superb thermal performance and will regulate the interior temperature so that it's comfortable for use all year round.

Today they outlined why it's worth replacing your old plastic conservatory roof.

A Hybrid roof acts in much the same way, using a combination of vaulted glass and powder-coated aluminium roof panels for improved insulation, whilst flooding your conservatory with natural light.

Some homeowners are reluctant to replace a conservatory roof with a solid option, but installing one of these new insulated versions will transform your conservatory’s appearance and revitalise the way you use this valuable living space.

Thousands of homes across Yorkshire come complete with conservatories which have seen better days.

Give your old conservatory a make over with a Hybrid or tiled roof

In most instances, there’s a good chance that an ageing polycarbonate roof is to blame. Thankfully, you can now change the way your conservatory looks and feels with one cost-effective switch.

No-one likes paying more than they should be – particularly when it comes to energy bills. But that’s exactly what you’ll be doing if your conservatory roof is 20 years old or more

Unfortunately, older conservatory roofs are notorious for allowing heat to escape because they were fitted with polycarbonate panels which had very few insulating properties.

Thankfully, advances in manufacturing and double-glazing technology mean it’s now easier than ever to prevent heat escaping though the roof – a proven way to reduce the amount of money you spend on heating your home.

Modern conservatory replacement roofs look great and are cost effective

Traditional conservatory roofs were massively inefficient. Often made from glass panes or thin sheets of polycarbonate, they were usually so poorly insulated that the room beneath was unusable for weeks at a time. The classic too hot in summer, too cold in winter scenario. Unfortunately, this means you never actually use it as much as you’d like to – limiting when and how you enjoy this valuable extra living space.

Twenty years ago, tackling climate change wasn’t as high on the agenda as it is today. Pleasingly, we now realise that everyone needs to play their part and minimise their impact on the planet. By replacing your energy-consuming roof you’ll actually help the environment by lowering your power usage and reducing your carbon footprint.

Stylish and chic new conservatory roofs