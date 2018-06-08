VIDEO: The funniest reactions to Leeds rocker Ricky Wilson and Freddie Flintoff's new unofficial World Cup song.

As the World Cup approaches and excitement sweeps the nation again, another football anthem is released into the world with hopes of being a top hit.

READ: Airline reveals plan to keep World Cup fans updated at 38,000ft





The most recent release from Ricky Wilson and Freddie Flintoff hasn't quite hit the mark – as fans ridicule the track on social media.

Ricky Wilson, from Leeds rock band Kaiser Chiefs, has teamed up with England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff to create the 'Rasputin Rebooted.'

The track is a rehash of Boney M's 1978 number two hit but tells the story of England captain, Harry Kane, rather than famous Russian fortune teller Rasputin.

Lyrics include: “Ra Ra Rasputin England's got a goal machine, He's Harry Kane and he's gonna score” and “He could lead the line like a shooting star, in the qualifiers he was really wunderbar.”

The song has not gone down well with people on Twitter.

Jack Pitt-Brooke said: “I was really starting to look forward to the World Cup but I just got an email saying "Freddie Flintoff and Ricky Wilson release football anthem" and I'm afraid I now want it cancelled.

READ: England’s World Cup campaign to be screened live on big screen in Leeds city centre





Alice Weekes said: “Genuinely rather not be at the World Cup than have a monstrosity like this attached to my country of birth #HarryKane #FreddieFlintoff”

Adrian Carroll said: “What has Harry Kane done to deserve having terrible Boney M covered being written and released in his name?! Wherever England finish this summer, there'll be no World Cup for either Freddie Flintoff or yer man from Kaiser Chiefs for this anti-banger”

Twitter user Pete the feet said: “Just heard the Ricky Wilson/Freddie Flintoff World Cup song for the first time, it’s already too many times.”

John Murphy said: “I've just heard Freddie Flintoff's World Cup song (the Boney M 'cover') and can comfortably say that there has never been a worse song written and recorded in the history of mankind.”

Joe Glass wrote: "Omfg I just died a little, threw up in my mouth a little, and let out a hideous death wail on public transport all at once."

Speaking about why he made the track, Freddie Flintoff said: “When I heard that England had no official anthem, I told the BetStars team that I was gonna get a band together to create a song.

GALLERY: England 2 Costa Rica 0: The photos you’ll only understand if you were at Elland Road

Naturally they bet that I couldn’t get a star big enough and talented enough to perform the song, but that they’d back the production if I could. That’s when I rang Ricky.

“It’s a perfect choice for a football anthem this summer. It’s Russian, it’s got all the noises, and all the dances – the only dodgy thing is I’m in it.

"There’s been some cracking World Cup songs in the past and it would be nice to think that the fans will get behind this one and sing it in the stands over in Russia. If they don’t, Ricky and I will just have to fly over there and get it going on the terraces ourselves.”

The track has been made by online bookies BetStars but fans will have to visit the website and enter the brand's £100 Million Challenge to unlock the full version.