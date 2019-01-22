Video: Snow falls on moors above Holmfirth Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Snow has fallen on high ground in Yorkshire today. Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty was on hand to capture the fresh snowfall on the moorland roads above Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. A van drives past snowy fields above Holmfirth Heavy snow has fallen on high ground in Yorkshire A walker braves snowy conditions above Holmfirth Leeds news LIVE: Latest M62 motorway snow updates, forecasts and conditions Seven shocking images of flytipping in Leeds this month