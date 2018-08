Have your say

Homes were damaged after two vehicles caught fire in the middle of a terraced street in Harehills this morning.

Fire crews were called to Cowper Mount just before 5am.

A black VW had rolled down the street and collided with a van before a fire broke out.

Gas and electricity supplies to nearby homes were cut while the blaze was dealt with.

Noboby was hurt and police are investigating the circumstances.