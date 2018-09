Police were called to a side street off Westgate in Wakefield city centre in the early hours of this morning after a 'concern for safety' report.

They found a "woman in distress" at the scene at 4.50am on Tuesday.

Police were investigating a scene at Thompsons Yard off Westgate in Wakefield city centre.

Enquiries are in the early stages and police are investigating whether a crime has taken place.

A police cordon remained in place at Thompsons Yard at this morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 190 of 18/9