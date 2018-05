Scenes of crime officers are working at the site of a Bank Holiday knife attack.

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest during a disturbance at the junction of Boar Lane and Albion Street at 4am this morning.

He was conscious when he was taken to hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Two arrests have been made and a police cordon remains in place.

