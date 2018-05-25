VIDEO: Police and ambulance on scene as boy injured in smash near M621 junction in Leeds

Have your say

A boy has been injured in a crash near the slip road to an M621 entry slip road in Leeds.

Police and ambulance services were called to a crash involving a grey Nissan Primera and a blue BMW at about 11am today (Friday).

The smash happened on Top Moor Side, by the entrance to the M621 motorway.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said a little boy suffered a cut to his head in the incident although his age could not be confirmed.

The injury is not thought to be serious.

A police van and a police response vehicle have been on scene directing traffic around the crash.

