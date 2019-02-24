VIDEO: North Bar Homes buyers get chance to unlock £2,000 dream holiday

A £2,000 dream holiday is up for grabs in a free prize draw to highlight remaining house sales at a popular new residential development.

The incentive - which began this weekend and runs until Sunday, March 31 - is to encourage those facing the difficult of choice of whether to buy a brand new home or book a fabulous family holiday, say developers North Bar Homes.

Now one lucky buyer will get both.

The promotion is underway at the Greenfields residential development, offering a choice of three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses, starting from just £165,000, close to Bridlington town centre.

More than half of the 24 houses on general release have already been snapped up, with the site proving a major hit with a range of buyers from all over the region including locals wanting to get their feet on the property ladder, growing families and people from outside the area looking to relocate to the popular east coast town.

It is just 90 minutes from Leeds and Harrogate, only 30 minutes from Scarborough, and just over an hour from Whitby or York.

Greenfields is also just a 10 minutes drive from the sea.

It is situated in a semi-rural location directly adjacent to Eastfield Garden Centre, on the B1253 Easton Road and is surrounded by acres of farmland and unspoilt countryside offering amazing views.

VIDEO: Watch the amazing artist impression video at the top of this page for a sneak peek look at how Greenfields will look when it is completed.

The development is close to good schools, the hospital and various general amenities, all less than two miles from the town centre.

New homes starting from just 165,000 at Greenfields site near Bridlington

Every property benefits from a spacious layout and includes an en-suite to the master bedroom and a downstairs cloakroom. Meanwhile NEFF kitchen appliances, Villeroy & Boch wall tiling and sanitary ware, along with appropriate floor coverings throughout, form part of an exceptional overall specification.

The private outdoor space boasts fully turfed gardens accessible through French, sliding or bi-fold doors depending on the property type. There is also a communal area of green space for all residents to enjoy.

It's also just 47 miles from Humberside Airport.

And the incentive to relocate their just got better with the chance to win £2,000 of holiday vouchers, which is expected to create a high level of interest and increase sales even further.

Stylish and modern NEFF kitchen appliances

Anyone reserving a house at Greenfields - from February 23 until Sunday, March 31 - will be automatically entered into a prize draw and one lucky winner, drawn at random, will receive holiday vouchers to the value of £2,000. Terms and conditions apply - for full details contact the developer and also see www.northbarhomes.com.

Andrew Bowes of North Bar Homes said: “People sometimes face the difficult choice of a fabulous family holiday or a brand new home. Well, thanks to our fantastic holiday promotion one lucky person is guaranteed the best of both worlds."

For all enquiries contact William H Brown on 01482 653111. Additional details of all property types and the full specification, future developments and more is available at www.northbarhomes.com

* The Greenfields show home is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm.

Spacious living area

For more enquiries contact William H Brown

Master bedrooms have an en-suite

Greenfields is surrounded by acres of farmland and unspoilt countryside offering amazing views

Villeroy & Boch wall tiling and sanitary ware with appropriate floor coverings throughout