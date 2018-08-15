VIDEO: Leeds butcher filmed waving meat carcasses at vegan protesters at Kirkgate Market

A butcher was filmed swinging raw meat carcasses in the faces of vegan protesters who were lined up outside his meat stall in Kirkgate Market, Leeds.

The footage was captured on Facebook live by animal rights activist Ginette Lindstorm – and has since gone viral.

As a part of the “silent protest” the activists stood in front of the unnamed man with signs urging for the end of people eating meat.

One of the signs read: “Humans do not need to consume animal flesh to survive and thrive.”

The angry butcher jeered and shouted at the protesters who stood outside of his meat stall in Kirkgate Market Angered traders In the clip the butcher can be seen lunging towards the protesters with the meat – in several unsuccessful attempts to get them to move away.

The incident happened on July 28 and the footage has been doing the rounds online.

While getting closer to their faces he shouted: “Ten for a tenner!”

While some of the group took steps back, many stood their ground and refused to let go of their positions.

Another butcher from the same stall was seen trying to end the argument, by gesturing for his pal to return to work.

Alongside the post, which has been shared nearly 300,000 times, Ginette wrote: “Not the best advertising for themselves.”

“Waving the so called “food” around and trying to rub it in people’s faces and then putting it back and selling it to a customer.”

Agreeing with her stance many chimed in to blast the butcher’s aggressive behaviour.

