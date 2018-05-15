Video: Inside the new Leeds attraction which is perfect for city adventurers

The latest attraction for adventurers has opened in Leeds.

The deputy leader of Leeds City Council, Debra Coupar, was on hand to officially open Go Ape which is now in full swing at Temple Newsam.

PICS: James Hardisty

Coun Coupar said: “The attraction is tremendous fun for people of all ages, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to Temple Newsam Park not just from Leeds, but from across the country.”

