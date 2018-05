A nine-year-old girl has filmed the moments after an enormous tree came crashing down onto an access road to Roundhay Park.

Miraculously, nobody was hurt during the incident on Princes Avenue just after 5pm on Saturday.

The tree blocked the road, trapping hundreds of cars in the Lakeside car park on one of the busiest days of the year.

Amelia Sims, nine, was visiting her grandmother in Roundhay when she captured the aftermath of the drama on camera. She is a pupil at Gateways School in Harewood.