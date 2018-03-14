VIDEO Fire engines and police close Leeds road due to safety concern

Fire crews and police have cordoned off a road in Leeds due to safety fears tonight (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police officers supported West Yorkshire Fire Service to cordon off Martin Terrace, just of Kirkstall Road, Leeds at about 6pm.

The road has been closed

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

-> Police incident as two men arrested in Leeds city centre

Fire crews were called out by a member of the public because a two tonne billboard is at risk of falling over in high winds and there is a fear the very heavy board could fall into oncoming traffic.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "A fire safety officer has been sent to assess the situation. Officers from the fire brigade are going to dismantle it."

Motorists are advised to avoid the road for the time being and use down Sowood Street until the cordon is lifted.

Teenager terrorised Leeds shop owner with machete as gang carried out £22,000 raid