VIDEO: Drivers battling long delays on M1 in Leeds

Long queues of traffic are building up on the M1 Northbound heading into Leeds.

Junctions for the M62 have also been affected by heavy traffic on the motorway this afternoon - as this dashcam footage shows.

The traffic this afternoon follows tailbacks on the M621 after a woman was rushed to hospital for surgery after a crash this morning.

The main junction affected is the M1 Northbound Junction 43, but there are 40mph limits in place on various parts of the M1 around Leeds.

On Saturday, several roads will be closed for hours for an anti-Brexit march in Leeds city centre.