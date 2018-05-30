VIDEO: Chapel Allerton bar The Woods suffers 'extensive damage' after fire

Have your say

Popular Chapel Allerton bar The Woods has caught fire this morning.

Firefighters and staff were seen salvaging items from the three-storey bar on Stainbeck Lane.

Building work to install a new roof terrace has been taking place at the site over the past few weeks and the business was not open to the public at the time of the fire.

The damage to the building is said to be 'extensive'.

Bar review: The Woods, Chapel Allerton

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are still at the scene and have not yet provided full details of the incident.

The bar's management have also been contacted by the Yorkshire Evening Post for comment.

In August 2016, burglars broke into The Woods and stole the bar's takings on the weekend they celebrated their first birthday.

