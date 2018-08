Have your say

A Southowram playground is charred and items within it destroyed after a fire last night.

The playground is situated opposite Withinfields School on Law Lane.

The fire blazing last night at a playground opposite Withinfields School.

A fire crew from Halifax was called out at 11:41pm, battling the blaze for nearly an hour. One pump was used.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A Crew from Halifax Fire Station were quick to tackle the blaze.