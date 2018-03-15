VIDEO: BBC Look North TV stars on Big 50 Sofa Tour of Yorkshire for Sport Relief

BBC Look North TV stars Harry Gration, Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson are celebrating the show's 50th anniversary with a Big 50 Sofa Challenge - pushing their TV sofa around Yorkshire for Sport Relief.

They are taking the specially adapted sofa to 50 locations around the county in just eight days, meeting viewers and raising funds for the charity.

It’s part of the celebrations to mark Look North’s golden anniversary

It's part of the celebrations to mark Look North's golden anniversary

DONATE NOW: To make a £5 donation to Sport Relief text the word SOFA to 70205.

The trio will push, pull and drag the sofa, which has been specially adapted by students at Leeds City College and plan to cross the finish line in the market town of Otley on Thursday, March 22.

Their journey will take them to some of the county’s best-known locations as well as some hidden gems.

It will include the North Yorkshire scenic coastline and the wilderness of the Peak District; Yorkshire landmarks like Nostell Priory, Haworth Main Street and Stanage Edge; as well as some of the county’s big cities including Leeds, Sheffield, York and Bradford.

They’ll travel along highways and country lanes, climbing hills and descending into valleys, stopping off in cities, towns and villages along the route. Viewers are welcome along the route to cheer the Look North team on.

The Look North team has taken part in various Sport Relief challenges in previous years.

BBC Look North presenters Amy Garcia, Harry Gratian and Paul Hudson take a rest ahead of their Big Sofa Challenge

In 2016, Harry and Paul walked three-legged for 139 miles raising over £300,000. In 2014, Harry and Amy raised £250,000 when they travelled on a tandem bicycle for 280 miles across the region.

This year, Sport Relief is calling on the nation to get together to beat 1 billion steps a day, every day, during the week of Sport Relief, March 17 to 23. Money raised will help vulnerable people, across the UK and the world, to live happier, healthier and safer lives.

To help keep track of hard earned steps and to ensure they count towards the national total, a brand new Sport Relief App is available yo download for free.

Packed with innovative challenges, exclusive celebrity content and a national step tracker to keep count towards the billion, it also includes countless ways to get active and raise money for Sport Relief. Download it for Apple or android devices at https://www.sportrelief.com/get-involved/get-the-app.

Harry Gration said: “100 miles and 50 places around Yorkshire – all to celebrate 50 years of BBC Look North. It’s something different but the sofa is synonymous with Look North.

"Pulling the sofa isn’t going to be easy but I’m looking forward to exploring the region, particularly the route from Filey to Scarborough as I love that area. And I always enjoy getting out and about to meet our viewers, that’s what it’s all about. ”

Co-presenter Amy Garcia added: “Pulling the sofa around 50 places in Yorkshire in eight days is going to be quite a challenge but it’s the perfect way to celebrate Look North’s 50th anniversary.

"It’s going to be hard work though as the sofa is a lot heavier than we thought. We would love our viewers to come out along the route and support us. ”

Weatherman Paul Hudson said: “Both our previous challenges - the tandem bike ride and the three-legged challenge - were really successful and this challenge will once again raise money for Sport Relief.

"I think this one is going to be really tough though, particularly the bit from Stanage Edge to Hathersage in Derbyshire. I’m sure Harry will be laid down on the sofa while Amy and I do all the hard work!”

On your marks, get set...go

BBC Look North made its first broadcast on March 25, 1968.

There will be coverage all week during Look North bulletins, online and on social media. Evening bulletins will also include a special report which focuses on a different decade of Look North’s 50 year history.

A half hour documentary reflecting on the major news stories that BBC Look North has covered over the last 50 years will broadcast on Sunday, March 25, at 7.30pm on BBC One in Yorks and Lincs. This special programme will include interviews with presenters past and present.

Follow @bbcsofa @bbclooknorth and @bbcnorthpr for the full route and regular updates.

BBC Look North’s Sport Relief Big 50 Sofa Challenge Route:

Day 1 – Thursday March 15th – Birstall to Ossett (also calling at Heckmondwike, Batley and Dewsbury)

Day 2 – Friday March 16th – Tadcaster to York (also calling at Bolton Percy, Appleton Roebuck, Acaster Malbis and Bishopthorpe)

Day 3 – Saturday March 17th – Filey to Scarborough (also calling at Gristhorpe, Lebberston, Cayton and Osgodby)

Day 4 – Sunday March 18th – Bradford to Haworth (also calling at Sandy Lane, Wilsden, Harecroft and Cullingworth)

Day 5 – Monday March 19th – Pontefract to Pugneys (also calling at North Featherstone, Featherstone, Nostell Priory, Crofton and Walton)

Day 6 – Tuesday March 20th – Sheffield to Hathersage (also calling at Stanage Edge)

Day 7 - Wednesday March 21st – Chesterfield to Rother Valley (also calling at Brimmington Common, Brimmington, Barrow Hill, West Handley, Middle Handley, Marsh Lane, Eckington, Spinkhill and Woodhall)

Day 8 – Thursday March 22nd – Leeds to Otley (also calling at Horsforth, Rawdon, Yeadon, and Guiseley)