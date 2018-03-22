Video: A look back at Leeds hospice’s history

A look back at the history of a Leeds hospice took place during an event to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

A Night to Remember went ahead at Leeds Town Hall last night (March 21) in honour of St Gemma’s Hospice, which opened in 1978 to care for people with terminal illnesses.

BIG NIGHT: The St Gemma's Hospice Choir perform in a celebration to mark its 40th anniversary.

ITV’s Duncan Wood and Christine Talbot hosted the event, which gave attendees the chance to reflect on the last four decades of the charity’s service.

Leeds Symphony Orchestra and local choirs were due to perform, with as well as speeches and videos about the hospice’s care presented to the audience. The evening was set to conclude with a cascade of petals representing all those who have been cared for by St Gemma’s Hospice during the last 40 years.

The Leeds Society for Deaf and Blind People provided sign language interpretation.