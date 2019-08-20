Victoria Leeds launches city's first personal shopping service from an OAP

To coincide with National Senior Citizens Day, Victoria Leeds welcomed a personal shopping service with a difference.

Whether shoppers were having a mom jean meltdown, had their cycling shorts in a twist, or were having a chunky trainer travesty, they need not fear as Instagran was on hand.

The new bespoke service was piloted in Victoria Leeds this week and saw the Instagran blaze a fashion trail through some of the UK’s top fashion retailers, assisting shoppers with that most valued commodity when it comes to outfit selection – good, old fashioned, granny honesty.

National Senior Citizens Day recognises the contribution made by this group to society and the local community. Initially launched as a pilot scheme, Instagran saw a selection of GWAs (Grannies With Attitude) give their objectivity, honesty and kindness in dispensing sage fashion and lifestyle advice to the people of Leeds.

Shoppers seeking the familiar honesty that only a granny can provide, were invited to ask our Instagran’s advice while hitting the shops, ensuring that their outfit selection not only looked stylish, flattering and fabulous but met with the Instagran seal of approval.

With the authenticity and candour of a typical grandparent, Gillian Kennedy provided not only fashion counsel, but their time earned wisdom on friends, family and relationships to shoppers over coffee, before setting up shop in the Anthropologie changing rooms. There they dispensed practical, personable and stylish advice that pulled no punches.

Instagran was an instant success, as Gillian’s wisdom was welcomed by shoppers. Ryan Rennison from, Leeds said: “What a fantastic idea to bring Instagrans to the centre, I’ve never seen this before.

"Your mates might tell you; you look good in something – although they secretly don’t want you to upstage them – Instagran told me exactly what I wanted to hear, and I was delighted with the service.”

Jo Coburn, General Manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “We are delighted to have our Instagran here in Victoria Leeds.

"We all know the pressure that people face now to look good on social media so Instagran is very topical but also highly practical in helping our shoppers pick the perfect outfit.

"This service is perfect for those wannabe style influencers on social media whose outfit choice is all about ‘doing it for the gram’.”

Following the initial trial of Instagran, Victoria Leeds will now be reviewing customer feedback with a view to potentially rolling out the service later in the year.

