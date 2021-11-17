Vicar Lane crash: Teenager rushed to hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by bus in Leeds city centre
A teenager has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Leeds city centre.
It happened at 8.45am today (Wednesday) on Vicar Lane, near the junction with Eastgate.
The crash involved a bus and a pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, who suffered leg injuries.
She has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are serious but are not considered to be life threatening.
A road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road reopened shortly after 10.30am.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13210593510 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
