It happened at 8.45am today (Wednesday) on Vicar Lane, near the junction with Eastgate.

The crash involved a bus and a pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, who suffered leg injuries.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are serious but are not considered to be life threatening.

The junction of Vicar Lane and Eastgate, Leeds city centre, where the incident took place (Photo: Google)

A road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road reopened shortly after 10.30am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13210593510 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat