Vehicle overturned in crash with ambulance in Halifax town centre

Traffic is mounting in Halifax after a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance in Halifax.

The collision took place on Orange Street, close to the junction with Broad Street.

The ambulances sirens were sounding, on its way to an incident.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that minor injuries were sustained in the collision, although it as yet unclear to who.

An eye witness, Val Smith, said: "People were running around all over the place.

"They were in the process of turning the car back over and they were trying to empty the area."

Orange Street is currently closed.