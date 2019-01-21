Veganuary treats at Wardrobe

Have your say

Lovers of all things vegan were in for a treat with a New Year’s market dedicated to healthy lifestyle choices.

The Wardrobe, in Leeds city centre, hosted a ‘Veganuary Market’ on Saturday with stalls offering vegan food, clothing, beers and cosmetics.

The event was part of a month-long series of events dedicated to vegan living and nutrition. The venue has also put on a vegan menu to run throughout January alongside its usual menu.

For more details visit www.thewardrobe.co.uk or www.veganuary.com