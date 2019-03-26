Variety show in Leeds to raise funds for Yorkshire Mesmac

Have your say

A community initiative started by students at Leeds Beckett University is hosting a charity variety show in aid of Yorkshire Mesmac.

War of the Wigs will take place on Monday, April 1 at club Tunnel near Leeds Railway Station.

Newcastle Drag Idol finalist Layla Sphynx and Jack Plastiq are among the stellar lineup of acts who will perform on the night.

The event will be raising funds for Yorkshire Mesmac sexual health organisation, which will be providing free testing on the night.

Project manager Tom Peek said that the variety show was part of a community-wide programme to raise awareness and promote safe sex among the LGBTQ+ community.

He said: “We set up this project because we wanted to make a difference and provide an inclusive platform that not only supports but that educates and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Working in partnership with Leeds Beckett’s Equals Society club we are raising awareness of LGBTQ+ issues via social media, on our intranet and increasing the visibility of our role models both internally and externally.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale with early bird tickets costing £6.

Tickets will also be available on the day for £7.

The show will start at 7.30pm and end at 11pm.

The night will include dance, comedy, a lip sync challenge and speeches from Yorkshire Mesmac.

Leeds Beckett’s Equals Society club will also be on site handing out information and educational materials, as well as offering support and networking resources.

For more information, and to buy tickets for the evening, email tompeek@hotmail.co.uk

Yorkshire Mesmac is one of the oldest and largest LGBQT+ and mental health charities in the country.

The organisation also specialises in sexual health testing.

For more details about Yorkshire Mesmac, visit www.mesmac.co.uk.