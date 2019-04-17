Vaisakhi in Leeds: This is the route and timings for the 2019 Sikh parade

Leeds' Sikh community will celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi this weekend.

The annual Vaisakhi parade, which finishes in Millennium Square, takes place this Saturday - April 20.

The Sikh community pass through Chapeltown on floats, visiting several religious temples along the way, before the procession heads into the city centre.

Vaisakhi is the Sikh equivalent of New Year celebrations and is based on the traditional harvest festival in the Punjab region of India.

The finale of the parade has become a popular event in Leeds' cultural calendar, and everyone is invited to watch singing, dancing and martial arts displays in Millennium Square and enjoy free Indian food from the mobile Langar kitchen.

First even provide a double-decker bus to transport Sikhs not taking part in the parade into the city behind the procession.

Route and timings

The parade begins at around 10am at The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road. The procession heads up to Harehills Lane, passing the Gurdwara Hargobind Sahib Ji, before stops at the Gurdwara Guru Kalgidhar Sahib on Cowper Street and the Ramgarhia Board at the bottom end of Chapeltown Road.

They then enter the city centre and head to Millennium Square along The Headrow. The festivities in the square begin at around 1pm.

There will be rolling road closures along Chapeltown Road, Harehills Lane and The Headrow during the parade.

The procession then returns to Chapeltown from 3pm onwards.

Full route: Brandon Way, Chapeltown Road, Newton Road, Harehills Lane, Avenue Hill, Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown Road, Sheepscar Street South, Regent Street, Eastgate, The Headrow, Cookridge Street

Return route: Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Cookridge Street, Clay Pit Lane and Chapeltown Road.

Buses may be delayed during the parade but will not be diverted.