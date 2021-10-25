Urgent concerns for missing Leeds man thought to be travelling around on buses
There are urgent concerns for the welfare of a missing Leeds man, who is believed to be travelling around the city on buses.
David Wrigglesworth, 44, has been reported missing from Beeston.
He is described as being about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.
He is believed to be wearing jeans and a jacket and travelling around Leeds on buses.
The concern is so urgent that West Yorkshire Police are advising anyone who sees him or who knows his whereabouts to call 999, quoting log 87 of October 25.
