Urgent appeal to trace missing teenager last seen in Leeds city centre

Tilly Smillie.

Police are appealing for information about Tilly Smillie, who has been reported missing.

The 16-year-old last seen in Leeds city centre at about 10.30pm yesterday (January 6).

It is believed she may have got on a bus to Castleford.

Tilly is described as being about 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long silvery/blonde hair which she usually wears in a ponytail.

She is believed to be wearing black jeans or leggings and a short black coat with a hood. She usually also has a small black backpack and black trainers.

There are urgent concerns for her welfare and officers are continuing enquiries to locate her.

If you can assist then please call police on 101, quoting log 41 of today.

