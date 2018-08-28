Urgent appeal to trace missing Leeds student

Police have issued an urgent appeal in their search for a missing man in Leeds.

John Paul Awi, 22, was last seen on Saturday after leaving his in Stanks.

The student, who studies in Sheffield, had been due to go to a summer job in Meanwood but did not arrive.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “It is completely out of character for him to go missing like this and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him and would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist.

“He has links to Sheffield through his studies and we would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen him there since he left his home in Leeds on Saturday.”

Mr Awi is described as black, 6ft 2ins tall, slim, with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 789 of August 26.