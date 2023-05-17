Police have issued an appeal for information to help locate 15-year-old Rita Nwqachuku, who has been reported missing from Bradford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Rita, aged 15, was last seen at 8:20am this morning (Wednesday) in Leeds city centre and has connections to Pudsey, Headingley, Hyde Park, and Leeds city centre, as well as Skipton in North Yorkshire.

“She is described as a 5ft 6ins tall female with short afro hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hairband, pink teddy bear jacket with no hood, pink trainers and black leggings carrying a pink corduroy rucksack.

