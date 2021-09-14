Urgent appeal for missing Leeds woman believed to have travelled to Scotland in VW van

Charlotte Flynn, aged 24, was reported missing on Monday afternoon and there are concerns for her safety.

She left her home in Lofthouse in a yellow Volkswagen panel van, registration P971MHK.

Officers believe she has travelled to Scotland as her vehicle was last spotted on the A1, south of Edinburgh, this morning.

Charlotte Flynn, aged 24, left her home in Lofthouse in a VW panel van (Photo: WYP)

She is described as white with blonde hair and wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Charlotte or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 992 of September 13 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

