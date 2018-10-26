Uranus will be visible in Yorkshire's sky tonight - here's how to see it

Have your say

Uranus will be looming large in the skies above the UK tonight.

Hilarious jokes on its name aside (and let's be honest there are plenty), the planet is set to reach its closest point to the Earth tonight.

How to make sure you see Uranus tonight (chuckle)

The Hunter's full moon happened last night, reflecting more light into the night sky.

While it's slightly dimmer this evening (Friday) it is still bright enough to light up Uranus in the sky.

Wait until it's dark, then look to the left side of the moon. There, you should be able to see a small blue-green dot: that's Uranus.

A pair of binoculars will make it much easier to spot, of course.