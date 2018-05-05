UPDATED: M62 is shut after tanker catches fire near West Yorkshire

Have your say

The M62 is closed this afternoon after a tanker caught fire in West Yorkshire.

A section of the central reservation has been removed so trapped traffic near the scene of the fire can be turned around and sent eastbound back towards junction 22.

The westbound stretch of the carriageway is fully blocked and closed from junction 22 to allow for the clean up as fire-fighters dampen down at the scene.

It is between the Rishworth Moor and Milnworth turn-offs.

Highways England said the tanker had been carrying oxygen.