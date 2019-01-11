Unveiling for blue plaque tribute to trailblazing Leeds United star Albert Johanneson

A blue plaque tribute to former Leeds United player Albert Johanneson will be unveiled at Elland Road this evening.

The unveiling will take place ahead of United’s game against Derby County and will be attended by the South African winger’s granddaughter, Samantha.

Albert, who died in 1995 aged 55, was the first black player to appear in an FA Cup final.

Ex-United star Brian Deane will also be in attendance this evening along with representatives of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, Leeds Civic Trust, Leeds City Council and anti-racism group Kick It Out.

The plaque will be displayed on the Elland Road pitch at half-time before being installed next week in what will be its permanent home outside the ground’s East Stand.

United chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “It will be fantastic to have Samantha, Albert Johanneson’s granddaughter, with us on Friday to unveil this special plaque in honour of the first black footballer to play in an FA Cup final.

“Albert is a massive part of the history of Leeds United Football Club – he was a trailblazer and paved the way for other black players to make their mark on the sport.

“This is a fantastic occasion for the club as we enter our centenary year.”