Unsupervised learner driver caught by police in Leeds with baby in the car

An unqualified driver was stopped by police with a baby in the back seat of their car - despite being unsupervised and displaying no L plates.

The learner was pulled over in their Ford Fiesta near Leeds City College on Sunday.

The vehicle was not registered with the DVLA and the driver was the sole adult in the car, despite only having a provisional licence.

He was also displaying no L plates and had an infant in the car with him.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit made the stop and posted about their incident on their Twitter account.