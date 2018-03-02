Unpaid work for Bradford fly-tipper who was caught on camera

A fly-tipper caught on camera using a van which was later crushed by Bradford Council has been ordered to carry out 120-hours unpaid work for the community.

The Ford Transit van was linked to multiple fly-tipping offences across the district and it was seized after being spotted on a grass verge in Lynfield Drive, Heaton.

The Ford Transit on the way to being crushed.

Prosecutor John Hobley yesterday told Bradford Magistrates’ Court that Imran David Bham was recorded on CCTV cameras as the driver of the van from which household rubbish was dumpedon four occasions within a two-hour period.

Having pulled up at a site off Leeds Road, Bradford, Mr Bham acted as a look-out while another person dumped the contents of the van, including carpets, lino, wallpaper and UPVC double glazing, on the street.

The offending happened in August 2016 but Mr Bham was not identified until an anonymous tip-off led Bradford Council Enforcement Officers to his place of work.

The other man has still not been identified.

Coun Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Councils Executive Member for Environment, Sport and Culture, with the crushed van.

Mr Bham, 31, of Chellowfield Court, Heaton, Bradford, pleaded guilty to four offences of fly-tipping at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court last month.

He also admitted obstructing a council enforcement officer by refusing to give information about the other person involved.

Amjid Javaid, for Mr Bham, said a local acquaintance had asked him for some help to get rid of rubbish and he agreed.

Mr Javaid said: “He played a very limited role in this and there was very little financial gain for Mr Bham.”

At the time the Ford Transit was seized, it was found to contain a load of waste which could have been intended for another fly-tip.

After being taken away by Bradford Council, the van was fed into to the crushing machine at the yard of CJ Metal Recycling Ltd in Keighley.

Using a law which came into force in 2015, the council can seize vehicles if there is evidence that it has been used for fly-tipping and there is a suspicion that it may be used again.

As well as the unpaid work, Mr Bham was ordered to pay £1,311 costs and £85 Victim Surcharge.

Coun Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Sport and Culture, said: “Fly-tipping is a dreadful blight on our community and we are determined to try our best to catch the criminals who try to get away with dumping rubbish, no matter how long it takes.

“Seizing vehicles is just one way of continuing the fight against fly-tipping. So if you don’t want to lose your vehicle, get issued with an immediate Fixed Penalty Charge, or end up before the courts and even, in some cases, behind bars, dispose of your waste properly.

“If you see fly-tipping taking place, please note down as many details as possible, including the vehicle licence plate number and inform the Council.”