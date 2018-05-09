Unite The Plaza Leeds student block ‘to remain closed’ after flood

Hundreds of students who were forced to leave their flats in Leeds city centre will not be able to return to their accommodation block this term, it has been confirmed.

More than 300 students were found alternative accommodation by Unite after a burst pipe caused flooding at its The Plaza site, in Claypit Lane, on May 2.

Now the company has revealed that the block will remain closed for repairs for the remainder of the semester, as the students prepare to sit their final exams this month.

It has also been claimed that a number of students were told to vacate hotels, booked for them by Unite, during the Tour de Yorkshire Bank Holiday weekend and find alternative accommodation or return home to their families at short notice.

A spokeswoman for Unite said that the company was “mindful” of how critical the exam period was for students.

She said: “Following the burst pipe at The Plaza, Leeds, we have taken the decision to relocate students to alternative accommodation in Leeds for the remainder of the term.

“We are still assessing the damage to the building and required repairs, and are mindful of minimising disruption to students during such a critical time in their studies.”

The YEP understands all students affected have been given the option of alternative accommodation with a proportionate refund, or a refund for the remainder of the term if they preferred to return home.

Unite said it would also cover excess insurance costs.