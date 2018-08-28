Unfortunate suspect gets run over by own car while attempting to flee police in Bradford

Have your say

These pictures show the moment a suspect was knocked over by their own car while trying to run away from police.

The suspect failed to stop in their vehicle in the Canterbury area of Bradford, before trying to get away on foot.

But, as West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted, the fleeing suspect left the automatic car in drive mode, before running in front of it.

They said on Twitter: "Vehicle failed to stop in the Canterbury area of Bradford.

The moment a fleeing suspect gets run over by their own car. PIC: WYP RPU

"A bit of free advice to the driver...don't leave an automatic in drive and then run in front of it when running away."

