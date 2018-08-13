Uncover the secrets of Leeds’ past

Did you know that Queen Victoria once stayed at the house of a former Leeds Mayor or that a local woman once got arrested for throwing a brick through the Tower of London’s jewel house?

These lesser known snippets of Leeds history will be re-told and brought to life as city folk get a chance to see buildings that are not normally open to the public and delve into the city’s quirky past.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest annual festival of history and culture and every year places from castles and historic houses, to factories and council offices, throw open their doors across 5,000 events nationwide.

And Leeds is no exception with dozens of events lined up for next month’s festival.

New to this year’s programme will be York Gate Garden where you can get a guided tour explaining the 1950s and 1960s design and history and hidden follies.

In addition to events at the M&S archive, Industrial Museum and Leeds Minster for example, some of the lesser known local history will be recalled.

One exhibition looks at the back to back communities of Harehills taking into account different designs of houses while another event tells the story of Leonara Cohen, a prominent Suffragette who was arrested for throwing a brick through the Tower of London’s jewel house.

There is also chance to see what Queen Victoria saw when she visited Leeds in 1858 from the station to Clarendon Road where she stayed the home of the Mayor, Peter Fairbairn.Heritage Open days take place over the weekends of September 6-9 and 13-16.