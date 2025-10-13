Following the popularity of a Harry Potter-themed crazy golf experience in York, the two Yorkshire entrepreneurs behind the company have opened their second Yorkshire location - and it's their biggest to date.

Our reporter visited The Hole in Wand, which has opened inside the St John’s Shopping Centre in Leeds, following its success at York’s Coppergate Centre.

A couple of years ago, I took my Harry Potter-mad family to The Hole in Wand, York. It was compact but fun. That said, York is just a magical place in itself.

Would the experience feel so magical, however, in the middle of Leeds City Centre at the top of a once-thriving shopping centre?

This is the biggest of the five The Hole in Wand courses across the UK. Unlike the York one, it’s all on one floor, just with the odd ramp or step as the levels change to suit the 9 holes of the course.

Being in Leeds, The Hole in Wand has Leeds-themed holes, including, Nest on the Aire, Leeds Lions, and The Guardian of Roundhay.

I walk up through St John’s Shopping Centre and then up the escalator with Poundland on my left and The Hole in the Wand on my right by the centre’s toilets. Somehow they managed to create a magical corner here made up of the golf course and The Potions Cauldron, which they describe as selling ‘the most magical drinks and experiences ‘in the world.’

It’s a small reception area where we’re greeted by several staff ‘wizards.’ We check in at the desk with our online booking. It cost around £10 each which included tickets for the golf, a free treat worth £3.49, a drink and a guidebook.

The Hole in Wand has opened in St John's Shopping Centre in Leeds | The Hole in Wand

While we were waiting to enter, we were handed a broomstick for a photo.

We then made our way through the curtain and into the first hole which looked like an antique escape room.

Each hole has a different theme from an ice castle to secret tunnels. Depending on your group size it takes 30-45 minutes around the course which makes it perfect for younger kids. It’s a mini magical wonderland with a gift shop and place to buy magical drinks.

Reporter Sophie Mei Lan with daughter Arianna Hale at The Hole in Wand, Leeds | Sophie Mei Lan Malin

I definitely preferred the Leeds destination to the York one which was a little too snug.

Nowadays for £20 for an hour experience combined with free activities in Leeds City Centre makes for a reasonably priced day out.