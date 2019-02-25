UCI Road World Championships: How Harrogate residents can join ranks of Yorkshire volunteer team

Yorkshire Tea has signed a major deal to sponsor and support volunteers at this year’s UCI Road World Championships, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Harrogate..

The grand cycling event takes place across Yorkshire in September with Harrogate at the epicentre of events, and Yorkshire Tea will be supporting a band of dedicated volunteers who will bring a proper Yorkshire welcome to all riders and spectators.

Approximately two thousand volunteers are needed, all will be given the highest standard of training, kitted out with uniform and invited to a series of planned dedicated events. Volunteers will be required from Monday 16th to Sunday 29th September and can commit to as much or as little time as they can.

Volunteers in the Yorkshire Team will take up a diverse range of roles from interpreters for the 80 nations due to take part, to marshals along the routes which take in all four corners of Yorkshire.

Ben Newbury, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “We’re really excited about the UCI Road World Championships coming to Yorkshire. It’s an event that will put the region on the world stage and see cycling fans visit our hometown of Harrogate from across the globe.

“The Yorkshire Team volunteers will play a central part in making the week a proper success and we couldn’t be prouder to be supporting them. We’ll be keeping them well-fueled with tea, kitting them all out in snazzy gear and bringing them together throughout the build-up and the week itself to celebrate their hard work.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, board member of Yorkshire 2019 and Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire said: “We’re thrilled that an iconic Yorkshire brand will be the volunteering partner of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships. Our volunteers play such a vital role in delivering our major cycling events – we simply couldn’t do it without them! I have no doubt that Yorkshire Tea will make every volunteer feel part of something very special. I encourage everyone to get involved in what will be history in the making for Yorkshire!”

UCI President David Lappartient commented: “Volunteers are a key element of our Championships. Their passion and energy contribute to the success of our events. They also become ambassadors of our sport in the host city or region thanks to their know-how in organising major events or simply because they cycle on a daily basis. Yorkshire Tea’s support for the “Yorkshire Team” is excellent news for our Championships.

The Yorkshire population’s enthusiasm for cycling is no secret. The presence of an important player in the local economy at their side will provide an additional boost to the popular success of this event which promises to be exceptional.”

In addition to the volunteer programme, Yorkshire Tea will also be the exclusive tea supplier to the UCI Road World Championships meaning spectators will be able to enjoy a proper brew during the racing as well.



Volunteers can now sign up to join The Yorkshire Team, and find out more about roles available at www.yorkshire2019.co.uk/join-the-yorkshire-team



