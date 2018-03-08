Uber 'charging students over £30 for four minute journey in Leeds snow'

Uber is facing criticism today for charging more than £30 for a short journey in Leeds in the snow.

Fares have shot up today because of increased demand.

The price quoted was for a short ride from Chapel Allerton to Leeds City College

For a short journey from Chapel Allerton to Leeds City College, one customer was being quoted prices from £31 up to more than £50.

The taxi app operates a surge-charge system in which they bump up the prices at times of peak demand.

At Christmas there was a barrage of complaints on social media about surge pricing as the party season reached its peak, with one traveller saying it cost her £100 more than usual.

Uber has not yet responded to a request for a comment.

The snow has caused huge disruption to routes both in and out of the city, including issues on the A59A, gridlock on the M62 and lane closures on the A1(M).

Reports of a bus crash on Churwell Hill in South Leeds as well as a slow-related accident in Wakefield, where a bus skidded on ice and hit a wall, added to the issues around the county.