Crews were called out to a fire at a home in Dewsbury.

The fire, which started in a kitchen, was reported at about 10am today (Sunday) in Chidswell Gardens, Shaw Cross.

Chidswell Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Picture: Google.

It had been extinguished when crews arrived at the scene.

A man, in his 50s, and a woman, in her 20s, suffered from smoke inhalation.