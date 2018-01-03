Two quizzed in Leeds murder probe

Detectives were last night continuing to question two men over the murder of a man in the Seacroft area of Leeds.

The two men, aged 19 and 27, remained in police custody following their arrest on suspicion of the murder of a 50-year-old man.

CRIME SCENE: Police on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft. PIC: James Hardisty

Armed police were called to address on Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, just after 4.30pm on New Year’s Day.

They found a man who had suffered a serious head injury.

A gun was recovered, but police said the incident is not thought to have involved a firearms discharge.

The man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death was carried out yesterday.

Police said they are not yet in a position to release the man’s identity.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: “Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) are carrying out extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.”

A heavy police presence remained in place on Rosgill Drive yesterday afternoon.

A 100-metre-long stretch of Rosgill Drive was cordoned off as police investigations continued. Police erected a large white tent outside a property on Rosgill Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting crime number 13180001106.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.