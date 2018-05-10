Two potential Leeds shootings in space of two hours 'not connected' say police

Police investigating two shootings in a day in Leeds say the incidents are not thought to be connected.

Officers were called to two reported shootings in the space of a few hours in Leeds on Wednesday.

The scene of the shooting in Burmantofts

Police say there is 'nothing to suggest' that the two incidents are connected, and are treating both incidents separately.

Here is what police have said about both incidents:

The first incident - Servia Hill, Woodhouse

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, May 9, officers were called to reports of a confrontation between two groups of males in Servia Hill, Woodhouse.

Witnesses reported seeing what was believed to be a firearm and hearing loud bangs. Both groups of males left the scene, some in a dark coloured Fiat hatchback.

No evidence of a firearms discharge has been recovered from the scene.

A scene is currently in place awaiting a detailed search of the area and forensic examination.

What police said

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: "There is nothing to suggest any link between this incident and the shooting of a man in Burmantofts Street later that evening and we are treating both incidents separately.

“There will be an understandable level of concern in the community and I would like to reassure people that we will continue to do everything we can to identify those involved. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.”

He added: “We have not recovered any physical evidence of a firearms discharge from the scene and have no reports of anyone being injured as a result of this incident.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses who report seeing what was believed to be a firearm and hearing loud bangs and so we are treating this as a potential firearms discharge on that basis.

“There is an extensive scene cordoned off in Servia Hill and that is likely to remain in place for some time yet while we conduct a comprehensive search of the area to recover all available evidence.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the dark blue Fiat in the area, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

The second incident - Burmantofts Street

In another incident, at about 6.30pm, a 23-year-old victim was in a BMW car waiting at traffic lights in Burmantofts Street, near to the A64 flyover.

A silver Mazda 3 forced its way through the traffic and pulled alongside the BMW. Three black men wearing balaclavas got out of the Mazda.

The scene this morning Two were armed with machetes or bats and began attacking the vehicle before one of the three produced what was believed to be a handgun and fired at the victim, who was sat in the front passenger seat.

The men left the scene in the Mazda, reversing into a car behind it, causing damage, before making off down St Mary’s Street.

The victim was driven to nearby St James’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The injury was described as minor and he was treated and released.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody.

What police said

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent Team, said: “We believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim.

"The criminal use of firearms on the streets is always something that we treat very seriously and we are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We recognise the scene we have in place on a main commuter route will be causing significant disruption to the public and to the hospital site but we are doing everything we can to minimise that and to process the scene as quickly as possible while ensuring we gather all necessary evidence.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in Davies Avenue, Roundhay, where the silver Mazda 3 was abandoned and set on fire.

“We appreciate that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern to the public but we are keen to reassure people that we have specialist officers who are working to identify those involved and take appropriate action.

"We are also liaising with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team who will be increasing their presence in the area to reassure people.”

