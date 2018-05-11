Two potential Leeds shootings: Everything we know so far

Police continue to investigate at the scene of a possible shooting that took place in Leeds on Wednesday evening.

Cordons remain in place on Servia Hill in the Woodhouse area of the city after officers were called to reports of a confrontation between two groups of males shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Meanwhile, the confirmed shooting of a 23-year-old man that took place Burmantofts Street on the same evening is still being investigated.

The victim was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is currently in custody, but has since been released without charge.

The two incidents aren't being treated as connected.