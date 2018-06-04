Two people trapped in wreckage after cars collide on Normanton bypass

The collision happened on the A655 Normanton Bypass. Picture: Google

Two people were trapped in the wreckage after three cars were involved in a crash in Normanton.

Emergency services were called to the A655 Normanton Bypass shortly after 10.45pm last night.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said three cars had been involved in the collision.

He said firefighters from Normanton and Castleford worked to free two people - one male and one female - who had been trapped.

The two people freed from the wreckage were then taken to hospital by ambulance, he said.

